公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy jumps 23.2 percent premarket

NEW YORK May 21 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd : * Jumps 23.2 percent to $3.82 in premarket after preliminary Q1 results
