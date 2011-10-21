UPDATE 1-China's Yingli plans U.S. trade complaint defense

* Says complaint presents views of only one side

* Says committed to U.S. market for the long run

Oct 21 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (YGE.N) said it was reviewing a trade complaint filed by U.S. solar panel makers against Chinese rivals, including Yingli, and plans to mount a vigorous defense.

Seven U.S. solar manufacturers on Wednesday asked the Obama administration to impose duties of more than 100 percent on Chinese-made solar cells and modules, which they said were unfairly undercutting U.S. prices and destroying American jobs. [ID:nN1E79I23Z]

Yingli said in a statement on Friday, "We would like to remind everyone that such petitions obviously present only the views of one side, and only a partial view of a very complicated story."

Earlier in the day, China issued a harsh rebuke of the anti-dumping complaint, warning the United States not to take protectionist measures that could harm the global economy. China's Suntech Power STP.N has also criticized the complaint. [ID:nL3E7LL1UH]

Yingli, which generated about 10 percent of its 2010 revenue from the United States, said, "We are confident in our position and we intend to mount a vigorous defense. We are committed to the U.S. market for the long run..."

The Chinese solar product suppliers, led by companies such as Suntech Power, Yingli and Trina Solar (TSL.N), control about 40 percent of the global market.

Yingli shares, which are down about 62 percent this year, closed at $3.75 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York; editing by John Wallace)