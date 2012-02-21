UPDATE 1-Yingli Green Energy sees lower Q4 shipments

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Yingli Green Energy sees a greater-than-expected fall in shipments in the fourth quarter amid a challenging solar market.
The Chinese solar module maker said it expects photovoltaic module shipments to fall by 30 percent from the third quarter. The company had earlier forecast a decrease of low to mid-20s percent.
However, Yingli backed its full-year shipment outlook of 1,580 megawatt to 1,630 megawatt.
The company estimates its fourth-quarter gross margins, including a non-cash inventory provision, to be about 3 percent, lower than its prior outlook of 10 percent.
Excluding the non-cash inventory provision, the company expects gross margins to be 12 percent.
Yingli Shares closed at $4.81 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
