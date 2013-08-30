版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 30日 星期五 18:11 BJT

Yingli Green's loss shrinks on China demand

Aug 30 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd posted a smaller quarterly loss mainly due to surging demand for its solar panels in China, where the solar power generating capacity is expected to more than quadruple in the next two years.

Net loss narrowed to $52.3 million, or 33 cents per American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the second quarter, from $90.2 million, or 58 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 13 percent to $550.4 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐