Yingli Green's loss shrinks on China demand

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
Aug 30 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd posted a smaller quarterly loss mainly due to surging demand for its solar panels in China, where the solar power generating capacity is expected to more than quadruple in the next two years.
Net loss narrowed to $52.3 million, or 33 cents per American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the second quarter, from $90.2 million, or 58 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 13 percent to $550.4 million.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* Revenue for q1 , excluding revenue from ChipMOS Technologies Ltd was $150.1 million, representing a decrease of 2.3% from q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innoviva announces $50 million partial royalty notes redemption