Eldorado Gold agrees to sell China mines for $600 million

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp said on Monday it has reached agreement to sell its stakes in two mines and one development project in China to Yintai Resources Co Ltd for $600 million in cash.
Eldorado has agreed to sell its majority interests in the White Mountain and Tanjianshan mines and the Eastern Dragon project to Yintai, a nonferrous metals mining company.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.