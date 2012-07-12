Yitai Coal debuts 2.6 pct down after $900 mln HK share sale

HONG KONG, July 12 Chinese miner Inner Mongolia
Yitai Coal Co Ltd. fell 2.6 percent in early trading
on Thursday, after raising nearly $900 million in the
second-largest equity capital markets deal in Hong Kong so far
in 2012.
The company, which already has B-shares traded in Shanghai,
traded at HK$41.9 shortly after opening, after selling 162.8
million new shares at HK$43 each last week. Yitai Coal's deal
was the second biggest share sale in Hong Kong this year after
Chinese stock brokerage Haitong Securities' $1.85 billion stock
offer in April.
BOC International and China International Capital Corp
(CICC) were sponsors and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas
, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Macquarie
and UBS.