Yitai Coal debuts 2.6 pct down after $900 mln HK share sale

HONG KONG, July 12 Chinese miner Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd. fell 2.6 percent in early trading on Thursday, after raising nearly $900 million in the second-largest equity capital markets deal in Hong Kong so far in 2012.

The company, which already has B-shares traded in Shanghai, traded at HK$41.9 shortly after opening, after selling 162.8 million new shares at HK$43 each last week. Yitai Coal's deal was the second biggest share sale in Hong Kong this year after Chinese stock brokerage Haitong Securities' $1.85 billion stock offer in April.

BOC International and China International Capital Corp (CICC) were sponsors and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas , Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Macquarie and UBS.