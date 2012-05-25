版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日

China's Yitai Coal gets nod for up to $1.5 bln HK offer-IFR

HONG KONG May 25 Chinese coal producer Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal will start pre-marketing next week its up to $1.5 billion Hong Kong stock offering after receiving approval from the local bourse, IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plans.

Yitai Coal, which is already listed in Shanghai, would be the first so-called B-share company to trade in Hong Kong, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. B-shares are a class of stock traded in mainland China denominated in either U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars.

The company, which received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for the deal in mid-April, plans to sell up to 258 million shares in Hong Kong.

BOC International and China International Capital Corp. (CICC) will act as sponsors and joint bookruners with BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Macquarie and UBS.

