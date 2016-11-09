YNAP sees higher revenue growth this year, better profitability

MILAN Nov 9 Italian online fashion retailer
Yoox-Net-A-Porter said on Wednesday revenues would
grow further this year and core earning margins would improve on
last year as it posted a 12 per cent rise in reported third
quarter sales.
Revenue was up to 435 million euros ($476 million), just
below an average analyst estimate by Thomson Reuters of 438
million euros. Sales rose 17 percent at constant exchange rates.
Sales at YNAP's off-season business, which includes websites
Yoox and The Outnet, rose 16.8 percent while in the same nine
months its higher-end in-season business posted a 7.2 percent
rise in sales.
The group processed 5.9 million orders in the first nine
months of the year, up from the 5 million in January-September
last year.
But the average order value was 351 euros, slightly below
the 354 euros in the same period last year.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)