RPT-CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Yoox-NAP posts 32 pct rise in pro-forma 9-month sales

By Valentina Za

MILAN Nov 12 Yoox Net-A-Porter reported a 32 percent rise in pro-forma sales for January-September on Wednesday, offering a first glimpse into the group born from the merger of Italian online fashion retailer Yoox with upmarket rival Net-A-Porter.

Yoox agreed back in March to buy Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal that made Swiss luxury group Richemont the biggest shareholder in an online luxury market leader. The merger became effective on Oct. 5.

Yoox-NAP said it now expected the merger to generate annual savings of 85 million euros on core profit and capital spending from 2018, up from a previous estimate of 60 million euros.

It also flagged one-off costs of 95 million euros in 2015-2018 due to capital and operating investments aimed mainly at developing a platform to support the group's online shops.

Yoox-NAP operates six of its own shopping websites as well as online stores for luxury brands such as Armani and Dolce & Gabbana.

Reporting the last set of Yoox's standalone earnings, Yoox-NAP provided pro-forma figures for the combined entity showing sales of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in the first nine months, up 22 percent from a year earlier at constant currencies.

Yoox's sales rose 20 percent year-on-year to 439 million euros over the same period, implying NAP accounted for around 60 percent of group sales.

In a separate statement, Yoox-NAP said CEO Federico Marchetti had placed a 1.5 percent stake in the group with institutional investors in order to fund the exercise of stock options so that his holding would all in all rise slightly to 6.1 percent.

The placement was carried out at a price of 30.85 euros a share, against Wednesday's closing price of 31.11 euros. Shares in Yoox ended down 2.8 percent before the results were released.

Nine-month earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 75 percent in January-September to 76 million euros. Net profit stood at 26 million euros.

Active clients at the combined group rose 15 percent to 2.3 millions. Yoox-NAP processed 5 million orders in the first nine months with an average value of 354 euros each, up from 4 million orders worth on average 327 euros each the year before.

As a comparison, Yoox alone had 3 million orders from clients in the first nine months of 201 euros each.

Chief Financial Officer Enrico Cavatorta told an analyst call that he expected a cash call of up to 200 million euros that shareholders approved in July would be carried out some time next year when market conditions were suitable.

"Our discussions with potential investors are continuing and are encouraging ... (but) we're in no rush," he said. ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)