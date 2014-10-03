UPDATE 1-Financial software maker Yodlee's shares rise 45 pct in debut

(Adds details)
Oct 3 Shares of Yodlee Inc, which is
backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, rose about
45 percent in their debut, valuing the provider of software to
financial companies at nearly $500 million.
The company raised about $75 million after its initial
public offering was priced at $12 per share, the mid-point of
its expected range of $11-$13 per share.
Yodlee sold all the 6.25 million shares in the offering.
The stock opened at $16.20 and touched a high of $17.44,
making it the biggest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq. More than
5.5 million shares changed hands by 11.35 am ET.
Yodlee's platform, known as the Yodlee Financial Cloud, is
used by banks, internet services companies and third-party
financial app developers to track consumers' financial
information.
The company gets nearly 14 percent of its business from Bank
of America Corp, which is also its second-largest
shareholder.
Warburg Pincus' stake in Yodlee fell to 28.8 percent from
about 37 percent after the IPO, while Bank of America's stake
fell to 9.91 percent from 12.72 percent.
Yodlee's other major shareholders include private equity
firm Institutional Venture Partners, venture capital firm Accel
Partners and ACI Worldwide Inc's unit, ACI Worldwide
Corp.
Redwood City, California-based Yodlee's revenue rose about
29 percent to $41.1 million for the six months ended June 30.
The company's net loss narrowed to $949,000 from $2.63
million a year earlier.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are
among the lead underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva and Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing
by Kirti Pandey and Simon Jennings)