版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 8日 星期二 18:13 BJT

Marketing software company Yodle files for IPO

July 8 Marketing software company Yodle Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise about $75 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company listed Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies and Piper Jaffray among the underwriters. (bit.ly/1qese5B)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐