Yongye CEO to take company private

Oct 15 China-based Yongye International Inc , a crop nutrient products maker, received a buyout offer led by its chief executive that values the company at $334 million.

The $6.60 per share offer represents a 38 percent premium to Yongye's Friday close of $4.79 on the Nasdaq.

The offer made by CEO Zishen Wu, Full Alliance International Ltd, MSPEA Agriculture Holding Ltd and Abax Global Capital Ltd, would take Yongye private.

