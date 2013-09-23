Yongye agrees to be taken private by top shareholder

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico
Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico
Sept 23 China-based crop nutrient maker Yongye International Inc said it has entered into an agreement to be taken private by a consortium led by its top shareholder Full Alliance International Ltd, valuing the company at about $340 million.
The $6.69 per share offer represents a 11.9 percent premium to the Friday close of $5.98 on the Nasdaq.
In October, the company received an offer to be taken private for $6.60 per share.
* AEHR Test Systems announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Expects to achieve annual run-rate cost savings related to acquisition of southern light of $10 million within 24 months after closing