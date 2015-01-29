版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 17:38 BJT

BRIEF-Yongyou Network Technology, Baidu sign agreement on business development

Jan 29 Yongyou Network Technology

* Says signs cooperation agreement with Baidu on business development

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y8HeoJ

