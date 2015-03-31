版本:
2015年 3月 31日

Richemont inks pact to merge Net-a-Porter unit with Yoox

ZURICH, March 31 Swiss luxury goods firm Richemont said it would merge its Net-a-Porter unit with Italian online fashion retailer Yoox in an all-share deal to gain a larger share of the fast-growing online luxury market.

Richemont said it will receive 50 percent of the combined entity, but its voting rights will be limited to 25 percent to preserve the unit's independence.

The combined firm will seek to raise 200 million euros ($215.74 million) to fund future growth opportunities, Richemont said.

The deal is expected to close in September, provided shareholder and regulatory approval. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
