Richemont inks pact to merge Net-a-Porter unit with Yoox

GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
ZURICH, March 31 Swiss luxury goods firm Richemont said it would merge its Net-a-Porter unit with Italian online fashion retailer Yoox in an all-share deal to gain a larger share of the fast-growing online luxury market.
Richemont said it will receive 50 percent of the combined entity, but its voting rights will be limited to 25 percent to preserve the unit's independence.
The combined firm will seek to raise 200 million euros ($215.74 million) to fund future growth opportunities, Richemont said.
The deal is expected to close in September, provided shareholder and regulatory approval. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance is well on track to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year despite a larger-than-expected impact from a February change to British reserving rates, it said on Thursday.