Yoox says in combination talks with Net-a-Porter

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MILAN, March 30 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Monday discussions were underway regarding a potential business combination with Richemont's Net-a-Porter.
In a statement confirming what Reuters reported on Friday, Yoox said it would update the market as soon as possible and that it could not comment further at the moment.
Industry sources told Reuters that Yoox and Net-a-Porter were trying to resuscitate merger talks that took place more than a year ago to better fight cut-throat competition. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.