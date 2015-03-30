Yoox says in combination talks with Net-a-Porter

MILAN, March 30 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Monday discussions were underway regarding a potential business combination with Richemont's Net-a-Porter.

In a statement confirming what Reuters reported on Friday, Yoox said it would update the market as soon as possible and that it could not comment further at the moment.

Industry sources told Reuters that Yoox and Net-a-Porter were trying to resuscitate merger talks that took place more than a year ago to better fight cut-throat competition. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)