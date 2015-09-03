Shares in Yoox fall after Net-A-Porter founder quits

MILAN, Sept 3 Shares in Italian online fashion
retailer Yoox fell in early trade on Thursday after
the abrupt resignation of Natalie Massenet, founder of the
Net-A-Porter (NAP) group that is being bought by Yoox.
Massenet, regarded as the fashion visionary of the
soon-to-be-merged business, was to become its executive chairman
and oversee its editorial content, one of NAP's main strengths.
Yoox shares were down 0.4 percent by 0716 GMT after earlier
shedding nearly 2 percent, bucking the trend in a positive Milan
market where the blue-chip FTSE MIB index was up 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)