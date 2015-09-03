版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 9月 3日 星期四 15:20 BJT

Shares in Yoox fall after Net-A-Porter founder quits

MILAN, Sept 3 Shares in Italian online fashion retailer Yoox fell in early trade on Thursday after the abrupt resignation of Natalie Massenet, founder of the Net-A-Porter (NAP) group that is being bought by Yoox.

Massenet, regarded as the fashion visionary of the soon-to-be-merged business, was to become its executive chairman and oversee its editorial content, one of NAP's main strengths.

Yoox shares were down 0.4 percent by 0716 GMT after earlier shedding nearly 2 percent, bucking the trend in a positive Milan market where the blue-chip FTSE MIB index was up 0.4 percent.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐