BRIEF-Yoox board approves merger with Net-a-Porter

April 24 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox
says:
* Board approved merger of Yoox group and the Net-a-Porter
group
* Richemont Co-CEO Richard Lepeu e CFO Gary Saage to sit on
Yoox board
* Largenta Italia, a vehicle indirectly controlled by
Richemont and owning the whole of Net-a-Porter, will be
merged into Yoox
* Shareholders in Largenta Italia will receive newly-issued
Yoox shares representing 50 percent of Yoox's fully-diluted
share capital after merger.
* Board set exchange ratio set at one newly issued Yoox
share for every one Largenta Italia share
* Richemont to receive shares representing 25 percent of
Yoox's voting capital and shares without voting rights for the
remaining part
* Board approved up to 200 million euro ($217 million)
capital increase
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
