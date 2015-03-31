版本:
Yoox CEO says luxury brand may invest in Yoox Net-a-Porter group

PARIS/MILAN, March 31 A luxury brand could be one of the investors that take part in a planned rights issue this fall once the merger of Richemont's Net-a-Porter with Yoox is completed, the CEO of the Italian online retailer told a media call on Tuesday.

"We expect the combined group to be a fantastic platform for luxury brands and we can think about luxury brands as strategic investors," Yoox CEO Federico Marchetti said.

(Reporting by Astrid Westlandt and Valentina Za)
