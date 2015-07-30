Yoox sees business growth in 2015 as it gears up for NAP merger

MILAN, July 30 Italy's Yoox said it
expected business to grow this year after posting broadly flat
first-half core earnings with higher sales offset by rising
costs, as the online fashion retailer prepares for a merger with
rival Net-a-Porter.
Yoox said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) was 18.2 million euros ($19.86 million),
in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate and up 1.6 percent
from a year earlier.
Sales rose 20 percent to 284.6 million euros, with the
strong dollar driving North American sales sharply higher.
Analysts had looked for 282 million euros in first-half sales.
At constant exchange rates, revenue was up 15 percent.
Yoox said its net profit was 0.1 million euros after 5
million euros of extraordinary charges linked to the merger,
which is expected to close in October.
Earlier this month, shareholders in Yoox approved its merger
with Net-a-Porter, which is part of Swiss luxury group Richemont
, in an all-share deal that will create an industry
leader in the booming online luxury market.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
