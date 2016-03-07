Online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter adopts IBM software

| PARIS, March 7
PARIS, March 7 Online fashion retailer Yoox
Net-a-Porter said on Monday it would adopt IBM's
software to manage orders, replacing technology
developed by Yoox and Net-a-Porter prior to their merger in
October.
Adopting a single IT platform marks a further step in the
integration of the two companies, allowing them and individual
client brands to monitor available stocks online and in-store as
well as facilitate deliveries.
Yoox Net-a-Porter said IBM's Order Management software would
help it deliver the stock synergies announced when the merger
was agreed, which in turn would lead to higher sell-though and
retail margins.
However, the IBM deal, whose financial details were not
disclosed, is partly why Net-a-Porter (NAP) has lost key IT
staff in recent months to rivals such as Amazon and Farfetch,
sources close to the company told Reuters.
NAP technology chief Hugh Fahy, for example, left last month
to become chief technology officer at Internet retailer
Not-on-the-high-street.
The sources said that while IBM's technology allowed for the
creation of a harmonised IT platform, it was also available to
all retailers and therefore hardly a differentiating factor in
what has become a highly competitive market.
Some of the IT people who left NAP said IBM systems did not
allow them to be as creative in terms of applications and
functionalities as the company's in-house systems. It also meant
the job in the coming months was going to be more about
integrating existing systems than creating new ones.
"It is like hiring carpenters to put together an Ikea
cupboard," one of the sources said.
NAP said the departures were part of the normal process
associated with mergers.
Yoox NAP said the IBM platform would free up time for IT
services team to focus on innovation and the development of
bespoke e-commerce solutions.
"This will enable us to speed up innovation and create a
group level platform," said Alex Alexander, Yoox NAP's chief
information officer, a systems integration specialist who worked
at Barclays bank and joined last year from retailer Wal-Mart,
where he designed an omni-channel strategy for its UK unit Asda.
Yoox NAP said it was hiring more than 100 staff, split
between Bologna and London to expand its IT team.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Mark Potter)