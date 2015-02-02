版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 23:09 BJT

You On Demand licenses Twentieth Century Fox movies in China

Feb 2 Chinese video-on-demand provider You On Demand Holdings Inc said it would show Twentieth Century Fox movies in China after the two companies signed a licensing agreement.

You on Demand's shares soared 44 percent at $2.95 in morning trading.

Some of the movies that will be available to You On Demand's subscribers include A-Team starring Bradley Cooper and Liam Neeson, and Black Swan, starring Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, You On Demand said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐