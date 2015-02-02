You On Demand licenses Twentieth Century Fox movies in China

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 Chinese video-on-demand provider You On Demand Holdings Inc said it would show Twentieth Century Fox movies in China after the two companies signed a licensing agreement.
You on Demand's shares soared 44 percent at $2.95 in morning trading.
Some of the movies that will be available to You On Demand's subscribers include A-Team starring Bradley Cooper and Liam Neeson, and Black Swan, starring Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, You On Demand said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec