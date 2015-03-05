Youku Tudou appoints new COO, creates TV production unit

BEIJING, March 5 Chinese online video firm Youku
Tudou Inc named Edward Su as its Chief Operating
Officer, and it also created a TV drama production unit.
Su, formerly of Havas Worldwide, a subsidiary of French
advertising holding company Havas SA, will oversee
Youku Tudou's sales team, the company said.
Youku Tudou is backed by e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group
Holding and smartphone upstart Xiaomi Inc.
Along with domestic rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd,
Sohu.com Inc and iQiyi, controlled by Baidu Inc
, Youku Tudou is investing in original content such as
films.
These companies say the move into media production can draw
in more viewers with unique content. It also provides a way to
cheaply obtain more Chinese entertainment, so as to get around
restrictions limiting the ratio of foreign to domestic TV and
film online streaming sites can publish.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Anand Basu)