CORRECTED-YOUR PRACTICE-Advisers hope Pinterest will draw client interest

NEW YORK, March 15 The Pinterest page for Brian
Wruk's advisory firm has little in the way of investment advice
- and not just because he is concerned about sticky compliance
issues.
The firm, Transition Financial Advisors Group, has turned to
the social media scrapbooking site as part of a strategy to
attract new clients by posting search-friendly and potentially
viral content on the Internet.
Wruk is something of a pioneer among financial advisers in
using Pinterest, which allows firms like his to "pin" photos and
other visual items to virtual bulletin boards. Other users can
then find and repin the material to their own boards.
A handful of other financial advisers, investment firms,
credit unions, tax preparers and personal finance advice sites
are testing Pinterest to see if the primarily visual medium
lends itself to the financial services industry.
Wruk, whose Gilbert, Arizona-based firm manages $100 million
in assets, caters mainly to Canadians moving to the United
States and Americans moving to Canada who need help with the
financial implications of the transition. His Pinterest page
caters to them with moving tips and glamorous photos of famous
sites in the two countries, as well as cover shots of
Transition's latest publications.
The new page only has two followers so far, but Wruk plans
to try to attract more after as tax season ends.
"It's part of an overall integrated package to let people
know we're out there," he said. "Pinterest, LinkedIn,
Facebook - all of that drives traffic to the website."
So far, the experiments by Wruk and others are at best
tangential to giving investment advice or managing money, but
some of these test cases may help sort out best practices for
advisers considering Pinterest as a way to attract business.
WORTH THE EFFORT?
First, consider whether it is worth the effort for just a
little branding.
Pinterest was the fastest site to hit 10 million users and
now has 25 million. But is that enough to justify hiring a
social media manager to coordinate postings and assigning a
compliance officer to review them?
For Betterment, the answer so far has been yes. The
Web-based financial advisory firm with more than $160 million in
assets under management has found that the most popular board
features pictures of its staff in fishtail suits, wearing funny
hats, or posing with the Geico Gecko.
"It's a nice way to show some personality," says company
spokesman Joe Ziemer, who thinks that the photos help clients
connect with the advisers on a personal level.
But with fewer than 200 followers, the page has not
delivered many people to Betterment's website.
"We see a little inbound traffic, but it's not substantial,"
says Ziemer. "It's the hardest social network for us to track in
terms of engagement. But we do hear that people like it."
Bill Winterberg, a technology consultant to financial
advisers at FPPAD.com in Atlanta, says Pinterest offers a
potentially high return on investment as it grows, pointing to
how saturated Twitter is with financial planners.
"When Pinterest begins to attain critical mass and the size
of traffic you see on other social sites, it just becomes more
attractive because it reaches more people," Winterberg said.
NICHE WORKS BEST
A specialty like Wruk's can flourish on Pinterest because of
the way users can stumble across the page when they search for
keywords.
"When you are going after the mass affluent, you have to go
niche," says Amy McIlwain, president of Denver consulting firm
Financial Social Media. "When you know exactly who you are
trying to find, you can find them. There's a Pinterest board for
everything; there are ways to reach out."
For example, one of McIlwain's clients advises people who
have spinal cord injuries and suddenly come into a lot of money
because of insurance settlements. The adviser's Pinterest page
focuses on advice for that audience. Users who search for
information on accessible products, for instance, might come
across the page.
The idea is to find clients where they are, says Winterberg.
"It's a living, breathing information stream. It doesn't always
have to be financial."
REACHING WOMEN
Besides reaching small interest groups, financial advisers
can also get to a broad swath of women through Pinterest. Women
are five time more likely to use the site than men, according to
a new study by the Pew Internet & American Life Project.
That is one reason LearnVest.com puts effort into the
Pinterest page it started about nine months ago. The financial
advice website, which recently introduced a financial advising
service, has about 4,600 followers now and hopes to double that
by the end of the year with more contests and other outreach
efforts.
"We typically don't have any financial advice (on
Pinterest)," says Carrie Sloan, vice president and editor in
chief of LearnVest. Instead, the company focuses on lifestyle
issues with boards for mothers, do-it-yourself projects, piggy
banks and financial inspiration quotes.
LearnVest has seen inbound traffic from its Pinterest
efforts, and Sloan says it is growing exponentially.
"It's the form of social media that's growing fastest for
us," she says, "because it is collaborative and interactive."
