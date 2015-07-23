YouTube hires former MTV executive to create original content

July 22 YouTube said on Wednesday it hired
former MTV executive Susanne Daniels to join its division that
works toward creating original online series.
Daniels will manage the YouTube Originals development
pipeline and oversee production, the video-sharing website said.
She will join as vice president, YouTube Orignals and report
to Robert Kyncl, head of content & business operations at
YouTube.
YouTube's competitors Netflix Inc and Amazon.com
Inc are getting aggressive toward producing original
online series and independent low-budget films as traditional
media outlets suffer from dwindling audience numbers and falling
advertising revenue.
Earlier this year, Amazon announced its plans to produce
close to 12 movies a year with budgets of between $5 million and
$25 million. This was announced shortly after the e-commerce
company signed director Woody Allen to create a TV series.
Google Inc bought YouTube in 2006 for $1.65
billion in a stock-for-stock transaction. (bit.ly/1gPcffG)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)