Update 1-YouTube, Disney Interactive strike content alliance

* Co-branded videos to be available in early 2012
* Disney to produce and provide programming
Nov 7 Google Inc's (GOOG.O) YouTube and Walt
Disney Co's (DIS.N) interactive arm have formed a partnership
to bring videos geared toward families to the Web.
The alliance, announced on Monday, will provide co-branded
videos produced by Disney on both its Disney.com website and
YouTube early next year.
Disney will also provide current programs already
produced.
This is the latest move by YouTube to shore up its
offerings of original content to its already popular Web
destination.
Meanwhile, Disney Interactive gets to expand its online
audience.
"As we prepare to re-launch Disney.com in fall 2012, the
Disney/YouTube destination will play a critical part in our
next generation platform," said Jimmy Pitaro, co-president of
Disney Interactive.
The partnership follows YouTube's announcement last month
that it plans to introduce channels with other media partners,
including Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.N) (TRI.TO), to showcase
original content.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)