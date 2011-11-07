Update 1-YouTube, Disney Interactive strike content alliance

* Co-branded videos to be available in early 2012

* Disney to produce and provide programming

Nov 7 Google Inc's (GOOG.O) YouTube and Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) interactive arm have formed a partnership to bring videos geared toward families to the Web.

The alliance, announced on Monday, will provide co-branded videos produced by Disney on both its Disney.com website and YouTube early next year.

Disney will also provide current programs already produced.

This is the latest move by YouTube to shore up its offerings of original content to its already popular Web destination.

Meanwhile, Disney Interactive gets to expand its online audience.

"As we prepare to re-launch Disney.com in fall 2012, the Disney/YouTube destination will play a critical part in our next generation platform," said Jimmy Pitaro, co-president of Disney Interactive.

The partnership follows YouTube's announcement last month that it plans to introduce channels with other media partners, including Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.N) (TRI.TO), to showcase original content. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)