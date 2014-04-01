FEATURE-YouTube sees money in gaming-video eyeballs

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 1
SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 To imagine how YouTube
might one day become a money-spinner for content producers,
consider the power of the irreverent video gamer and online star
PewDiePie over his young, free-spending audience.
Each time the wildly popular YouTube impresario has donned
Razer headphones in one of the many zany videos that feature him
playing games, the product has sold out.
PewDiePie, who is not paid to endorse the brand, "really
helped us in terms of getting traction on a much larger
audience," said Min-Liang Tan, chief executive of San
Diego-based Razer, which makes gaming hardware. "It's incredible
that YouTube personalities are coming up ... and I think it can
only grow."
PewDiePie's uncanny trendsetting talent highlights the
potential that content related to video games holds for Google
Inc as it looks for ways to build its YouTube video
platform into a powerful new revenue stream.
Advertisers and media companies are indeed already placing
big bets on the likes of PewDiePie and others creating
gaming-related content in a bid for the prime but underserved
audience of 18- to 34-year-olds that devour video games.
Just last week Walt Disney Co agreed to fork over as
much as $950 million to buy Maker Studios, one of YouTube's
largest production and distribution networks. PewDiePie, whose
real name is Felix Kjellberg, is Maker's biggest star.
The success of the 24-year-old, with his profanity laced
improvisational videos, matches the explosive growth of
video-game-based channels on YouTube. His channel has more than
25 million subscribers who can view his content for free, more
than Beyonce's and President Barack Obama's channels combined.
Video gamers, who spent more than $70 billion last year on
hardware and software, have gravitated to YouTube. Two of the 10
most-subscribed channels and four of the most-viewed channels on
YouTube are gaming channels, according to Zefr, an online video
marketing and rights management company based in California.
Meanwhile, online video production outfits such as Maker
have grown into million-dollar operations over the past couple
of years. Lingering questions about their profitability have not
deterred investors.
Last year, DreamWorks bought Awesomeness TV, a YouTube teen
network, whose videos offer everything from beauty tips to life
advice, in a deal that could total $150 million if it reaches
certain earning targets. Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros
has bet heavily on gaming-focused network Machinima by
participating in two hefty funding rounds.
How Disney monetizes Maker's online video network and
whether the deal would affect the prospects of PewDiePie and
other content creators remain to be seen.
But gaming content on YouTube - anything from reviews and
video of gameplay to unboxing of hardware - is undoubtedly
drawing a disproportionate number of eyeballs, given Zefr's
assessment. This has sponsors and potential buyers excited.
Subscriptions across YouTube's hundreds of video game
channels tripled in 2013 from 2012, according to Erica Larson,
head of industry, media and entertainment-gaming at YouTube.
Some of the more popular content makers rake in six-figure
annual revenues, she said.
Google, which bought YouTube in 2006, is now aiming to
attract advertising dollars by bringing slickly produced content
to a platform that once featured mostly amateur videos. Gaming
is a bright spot in that effort.
YouTube, one of Google's most prized assets, has been slow
to monetize. As traditional online advertising matures, the
search giant is exploring new ad models to generate revenue.
Online video advertising is considered one of the most promising
sources of future growth for Internet companies.
Google has started to woo marketers as it seeks a bigger
slice of television ad budgets for YouTube. For instance, it has
begun offering audience guarantees to advertisers and reserved
ad slots on some of its most popular videos in exchange for
spending commitments, as first reported in the Wall Street
Journal on Monday.
AD DOLLARS
Social Blade, a YouTube analytics firm, estimates that ad
revenue on popular gaming channels ranges from about 60 cents to
$5 per thousand ad views. Based on a channel's popularity,
videos can get thousands to millions of views.
Social Blade estimates PewDiePie's 2013 revenue to be
anywhere from $1.6 million to $16.1 million, a range that
illustrates the difficulty of independently determining YouTube
revenue. The gamer did not respond to requests for comment but
has dismissed the estimate on Twitter without disclosing
details.
YouTube and outfits like Maker take an undisclosed cut of
the revenue. Most content makers "are making money through ads,
but some are working with game companies on creating content for
them," YouTube's Larson said.
Take Devin Super Tramp, the YouTube alias of Devin Graham.
He makes promotional videos for companies with big brand names,
including game publisher Ubisoft.
Graham's first video, inspired by the shadowy world of
Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed" game, featured a parkour artist
leaping over and around obstacles in an urban landscape, dressed
in the distinctive getup of the game's protagonist.
The video attracted 13 million views in its first three
months after it was posted and is close to more than 33 million
views to date. Ubisoft took notice of its popularity and
partnered with Graham to make more videos.
Graham, who dropped out of college three years ago to build
a YouTube video production company with partners such as PepsiCo
and Ford Motor Co, declined to disclose his
revenue but said product placements, selling video footage and
advertising revenue help him turn a profit.
THE INFLUENCERS
Working with YouTube trendsetters like Graham can help
companies garner millions of views during promotional campaigns,
said Justin Landskron, Ubisoft's director of digital marketing.
"These people ... are considered by their subscribers, many
of them, as tastemakers. And that introduction ends up being
incredibly valuable word of mouth," he told Reuters.
For now, it's a challenge to pin down in dollars and cents
how companies benefit from such tie-ups, or the value of the
gaming audience. But it's clear that gaming is among the top
genres where YouTube's audience is concentrated.
The 700,000 YouTube videos on "Grand Theft Auto V" have
collectively attracted more than 5 billion views, according to
Zefr, which helps clients like Hasbro Inc and Adidas AG
discover influential channels and personalities.
In a nod to online video's persuasive power, big brands that
once worked ceaselessly to identify and take down
copyright-infringing videos are now open to working with
grassroots content makers, Zefr co-founder Zach James said.
Some publishers allow the independents to use copyrighted
intellectual property and give them resources to produce videos.
Often the publishers will run ads in the videos or ask the
content producers to include links to game trailers, Graham
explained.
"Now they've seen the value," he said. "They're happy
because it's free publicity and exposure."
