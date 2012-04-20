CORRECTED-German court rules against YouTube in copyright suit

HAMBURG, April 20 A German court in Hamburg ruled on Friday that Google's YouTube service did not do enough to prevent its users from posting seven copyrighted music clips without permission.

The suit was brought against YouTube in 2010 by German royalty collections body GEMA and several other groups handling the intellectual property rights to music.

The test case addresses whether online services such as YouTube that allow users to post content can be made responsible for monitoring videos and music clips on their site for possible copyright violations, which some fear will lead to too much internet surveillance.