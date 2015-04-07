UPDATE 1-Groups urge U.S. FTC to investigate YouTube kids video app

(Adds comment from Youtube spokeswoman)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 A coalition of consumer
and children advocacy groups plans to urge federal regulators to
investigate a YouTube video app aimed at children that the
groups say disregards long-established safeguards limiting
advertising to young audiences.
The YouTube Kids app, which was released in February, blends
video programming and ads in ways that deceive children and
parents, according to the groups, which include the Center for
Digital Democracy, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent
Psychiatry and the Consumers Union.
The groups will send a letter to the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission on Tuesday asking it to examine whether the app
violates rules prohibiting unfair and deceptive marketing
practices.
"The videos provided to children on YouTube Kids intermix
commercial and other content in ways that are deceptive and
unfair to children and would not be permitted to be shown on
broadcast or cable television," reads the letter.
Google Inc -owned YouTube, the world's most popular
video website, launched the app earlier this year to provide
families with a version of its service that it said was safer
and easier for kids to use.
The selection of videos features in the app is limited to
content that is appropriate for younger audiences, and the app
features parental control settings that can restrict viewing
time and Web search capabilities.
The critics' letter said that YouTube's Kids app, which it
said is listed on the Apple iTunes store for children aged 5 and
under, features several "branded channels" for companies such as
fast-food company McDonald's Corp and toymaker Mattel
Inc's Fisher-Price brand.
Those channels mix programming, such as a cartoon about a
children's character, with ads for toys based on the same
character, a practice the groups said is not permitted on
television.
While YouTube promised not to include food and beverage
commercials in the app, the letter cites examples such as
30-second television ads for McDonald's Happy Meals that is
included among the videos on the fast-food company's special
"channel."
The letter also said that YouTube does not make clear when
the "user-generated videos" featured on the app, such as videos
of children excitedly un-wrapping new toys, are in fact paid
endorsements in which the creators of the video were compensated
by toy companies or media companies.
"We worked with numerous partners and child advocacy groups
when developing YouTube Kids. While we are always open to
feedback on ways to improve the app, we were not contacted
directly by the signers of this letter and strongly disagree
with their contentions," a Youtube spokeswoman told Reuters.
Representatives at Mattel and McDonald's did not immediately
respond to emails seeking comment.
(Additional reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing
by Steve Orlofsky and Anupaam Dwivedi)