PewDiePie, others set to star in YouTube's first original shows

Feb 3 YouTube's viral video stars, many of whom have a fan following in the millions, are set to appear next week in original movies and a show, as the video site attempts to attract users to its paid service.

PewDiePie, who has attracted 42 million followers with his comic commentary on videogame gameplay, will star in a reality-adventure series that will see the Swedish gamer combat horrors in real-life games.

Other YouTube stars such as comedian Lilly Singh and comedy producer Rooster Teeth and teen network Awesomeness TV will be involved in full-length movies that will premiere on YouTube Red on Feb. 10.

The original movies and show are part of Google parent Alphabet Inc's efforts to offer more to customers on YouTube Red, the $10-a-month service that allows viewers to watch videos across YouTube without ad breaks.

The move will pit YouTube against video streaming pioneer Netflix, whose standard plan in the United States also costs $10 per month.

While YouTube Red is available only in the United States, Netflix last month launched its service in an additional 130 countries, covering almost the entire globe.

Other YouTube creators whose original content will soon be aired to YouTube Red customers include CollegeHumor, Fine Brothers and Game Theorists. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)