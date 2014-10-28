Google's YouTube explores paid, ad-free video service

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 28 YouTube, the popular
online video service owned by Google Inc , is
planning to offer a paid, ad-free version, the head of the site
said.
The move would represent a significant change for the
world's No. 1 online video website, whose free videos, often
accompanied by short commercials, attract more than 1 billion
users a month.
"There are going to be cases where people are going to say
'I don't want to see the ads or I want to have a different kind
of experience'," Susan Wojcicki, a Google senior vice president
who heads the YouTube business, said at the Code/Mobile
technology conference in Half Moon Bay, California late on
Monday.
Wojcicki, who became the head of YouTube in February after
several years overseeing Google's multibillion-dollar
advertising business, said a paid video service was "near-term"
but provided few details, including how much a subscription
would cost.
In May 2013, YouTube launched a pilot program that allowed
individual content creators to charge consumers a subscription
fee to access a particular "channel" of videos. Wojcicki on
Monday described a broader subscription service in which
consumers would pay to access an ad-free version of YouTube's
vast collection of videos.
"We're early in that process. But if you look at media over
time, most of them have both ads and subscription," he said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)