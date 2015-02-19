UPDATE 1-YouTube to launch paid music service in a few months

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
(Changes source, adds details)
Feb 18 Google Inc's YouTube is set to launch its long-awaited paid monthly subscription service called YouTube Music Key in a few months, said Robert Kyncl, the online video service's head of content and business operations, at the Code/Media conference.
The beta version of the service is currently being tested and is available by invitation, Kyncl said at the conference in California, according to a company spokeswoman.
"There is a subset of audience who wants more things so they are used to paying for those. We don't think it changes anything for existing users," Kyncl said.
Google said in November the subscription for the ad-free service will start at $7.99 per month and will allow users to watch videos offline and listen to music while other apps are working.
The plan would represent a significant change for the world's No. 1 online video, whose free videos, often accompanied by short commercials, attract more than 1 billion users a month. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab