YouTube preparing to offer paid subscriptions this year-report

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 YouTube, the video website
owned by Google Inc, plans to offer paid subscriptions
to some of the content on its site later this year, according to
a media report.
YouTube has reached out to several video producers, asking
them to submit applications to create for-pay "channels,"
according to a report in AdAge on Tuesday that cited anonymous
sources.
The first such channels could be available to consumers by
the second quarter for between $1 a month and $5 a month, AdAge
reported.
YouTube, the world's No. 1 video website, has been moving to
add professional-grade video programs to the vast archive of
amateur, home-shot videos that made the site popular. The
current crop of such channels is available to consumers for free
and supported by advertising that appears alongside the videos.
YouTube has hinted in the past that it was considering
offering subscription-based paid content. YouTube boss Salar
Kamangar told Reuters in June that there was strong demand among
certain YouTube video producers, such as video game networks, to
offer fee-based programs.
"They have such a big audiences that they can start to
segment their audiences into those that are willing to pay a
higher amount" for things like new gaming tricks, Kamangar said
at the time.
He also said that cable channels with small audiences could
potentially be offered to consumers through YouTube on an "a la
carte" basis.
YouTube was not immediately available for comment.