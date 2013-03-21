UPDATE 2-YouTube says has 1 billion monthly active users

March 21 Google Inc's YouTube said 1
billion unique users were now visiting the video-sharing website
every month, or nearly one out of every two people on the
Internet.
"If YouTube were a country, we'd be the third largest in the
world after China and India," YouTube said in a blog post on
Wednesday. ()
Expanding high-speed data networks across the world and
increased availability of internet-enabled smartphones have
helped to connect billions of people to the Internet, fuelling
growth in social media and video-sharing websites.
Facebook Inc reached 1 billion active users in
September, a level of global penetration that has made its
quest for sustained growth more challenging.
The popularity of music videos such as South Korean singer
Psy's "Gangnam Style" has contributed to an explosion in
viewership on YouTube. The video has so far clocked up 1.45
billion views. ()
YouTube was an instant success after its founding by three
former PayPal employees in 2005, adding millions of users in its
first year. Google bought it for $1.65 billion in 2006.
The fast-growing video site, which had about 800 million
unique monthly users a year ago, now represents one of Google's
key opportunities to generate new sources of revenue outside of
its traditional internet search advertising business.
Google does not break out revenue from advertising on
YouTube, which is a free site, but its contribution in terms of
Google's overall revenue is relatively small.
AdAge reported in January that Google planned to offer paid
subscriptions to some content later this year.
YouTube had reached out to several video producers, asking
them to submit applications to create for-pay "channels," AdAge
said, adding that the first such channels could be available by
the second quarter for between $1 and $5 a month.