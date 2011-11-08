YPF oil find could yield 50,000 bpd in 4 years-exec

* Argentine company still evaluating discovery

* Vaca Muerta shale discovery in southwestern Argentina

* Productive zone thicker than U.S. Bakken, Eagle Ford

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, Nov 8 Argentina's YPF SA (YPFD.BA) could produce 50,000 barrels of oil per day from its Vaca Muerta shale discovery within four years, the company's head of exploration and production said on Tuesday.

"The resource has the capacity to provide that plateau and even larger," Tomas Garcia Blanco said on the sidelines of the World Shale Gas conference.

The company, which is Argentina's largest oil and gas comapny, on Monday confirmed reserves totaling 927 million barrels of oil equivalent, more than three-fourths of that oil, in a 428-square-kilometer (165-square-mile) area of Neuquen province in southwestern Argentina.

Given the 30,000-square-kilometer extent of the entire basin, the total recoverable resource could be much larger, Garcia Blanco said.

The company will be ready "very shortly" to announce estimated reserves in an additional 500 square-kilometer area, Garcia Blanco said. "That might be in the same range as this 400 square kilometers," he said.

"We are carrying out an exploration campaign in the rest of the basin so, let's say in 18 months to 24 months, we will know really how much of these 400 square kilometers we can replicate in these 30,000 square kilometers," he said.

So far, the company has drilled 15 wells, each 9,000 to 10,000 feet deep (3,000 meters), at a cost of $7.1 million per well and is producing 5,000 bpd of light, sweet oil for its refineries, Garcia Blanco said.

"It's a lovely oil. It's yellow-orange oil, highly paraffinic, with a lot of capacity to generate gas oil (diesel)," he said, citing the oil's 40 to 45 degrees API gravity and no appreciable sulfur content.

Development of the entire project will require "a huge amount of money," in the billions of dollars, Garcia Blanco said, declining to be more specific.

Producing wells have been drilled vertically with four-stage fracks because the productive zone is 250 meters thick, compared to 30 to 40 for the U.S. Bakken and 70 to 80 in the U.S. Eagle Ford plays, Garcia Blanco said.

"We are drilling horizontal wells as well to test the productivity, but we know that with vertical wells the resource works," Garcia Blanco said.

In the first phase of the project, the focus is on drilling a 50 square km area using five rigs. The company intends to maintain that level of activity for the next year, then perhaps increase drilling depending on final budget decisions, he said.

"We're trying to replicate the American model," he said, referring to assembly-line drilling that simplifies procedures and cuts costs.

YPF partners include BP (BP.L), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), EOG (EOG.N) and Apache (APA.N)

There is plenty of water, including groundwater, rivers and a lake, and the company is lining up sand from Argentina, Brazil and the United States to support fracking, he said.

(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)