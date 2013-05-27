Argentina's YPF loses arbitration case over natgas exports to Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, May 27 Argentina's state-controlled energy company, YPF, has lost an international arbitration case over the suspension of natural gas exports to Brazil, the company said on Monday in a statement to the Buenos Aires stock exchange. YPF, which was controlled by Spain's Repsol at the time, suspended gas exports to Brazil starting in 2004 and rescinded the contracts with AES Uruguaiana Empreendimentos (AESU) y Transportadora de Gas del Mercosur in 2009.