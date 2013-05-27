版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 27日 星期一 20:51 BJT

Argentina's YPF loses arbitration case over natgas exports to Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, May 27 Argentina's
state-controlled energy company, YPF, has lost an international
arbitration case over the suspension of natural gas exports to
Brazil, the company said on Monday in a statement to the Buenos
Aires stock exchange.
    YPF, which was controlled by Spain's Repsol at the
time, suspended gas exports to Brazil starting in 2004 and
rescinded the contracts with AES Uruguaiana Empreendimentos
(AESU) y Transportadora de Gas del Mercosur in 2009.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐