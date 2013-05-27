Argentina's YPF loses arbitration case over natgas exports to Brazil

European shares creep higher, oil stocks and miners rise
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
BUENOS AIRES, May 27 Argentina's state-controlled energy company, YPF, has lost an international arbitration case over the suspension of natural gas exports to Brazil, the company said on Monday in a statement to the Buenos Aires stock exchange. YPF, which was controlled by Spain's Repsol at the time, suspended gas exports to Brazil starting in 2004 and rescinded the contracts with AES Uruguaiana Empreendimentos (AESU) y Transportadora de Gas del Mercosur in 2009.
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.
* Kuna hits eight-week low as worry over Agrokor group mounts * Polish, Romanian central banks meet, seen keeping rates on hold * Czech retail data show slowdown, Hungarian industry picking up By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 5 The kuna fell on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainty over the debt of Croatia's biggest private company Agrokor , as parliament started to discuss a bill to protect the economy from fallout from any problems at major companies. O