Argentina's YPF sees collaboration with Petrobras

BRASILIA, April 20 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras will have opportunities to collaborate with Argentina's YPF after Argentina seized control from Spain's Repsol, Argentine Planning Minister Julio De Vido, the government-appointed administrator of YPF, said on Friday.

