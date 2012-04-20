Argentina's YPF sees collaboration with Petrobras

BRIEF-MDA to acquire Digitalglobe
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
BRASILIA, April 20 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras will have opportunities to collaborate with Argentina's YPF after Argentina seized control from Spain's Repsol, Argentine Planning Minister Julio De Vido, the government-appointed administrator of YPF, said on Friday.
Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
* Royal Bank of Canada - Jennifer Tory, currently group head personal & commercial bank (P&CB) will assume role of chief administrative officer