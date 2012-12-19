版本:
Chevron and YPF to sign shale partnership deal-source

BUENOS AIRES Dec 19 Argentine energy company YPF and U.S. oil major Chevron Corp will sign a partnership deal to develop the South American country's vast shale energy resources, a YPF source said on Wednesday.

The source spoke just before a news conference in the United States at which YPF Chief Executive Miguel Galuccio and Chevron's head of operations for Latin America and Africa, Ali Moshiri, were due to speak.

