YPF, Chevron sign cooperation accord, Repsol balks

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 Argentine energy company
YPF and Chevron Corp signed an accord on
Friday to consider jointly exploring for shale oil and natural
gas in the South American country's Vaca Muerta field.
Argentina's left-leaning government seized a controlling
stake in YPF, the country's No. 1 energy company, from Repsol
in May and the Spanish firm has vowed to take legal
action against companies that invest in YPF.
Repsol reacted swiftly to Friday's accord with U.S.-based
Chevron. The possible partnership is good news for YPF as it
seeks deep-pocketed partners to help fund an ambitious five-year
investment plan aimed at boosting production.
"We're going to take legal action against Chevron. Our legal
department is studying the memorandum of understanding," a
Repsol spokesman in Madrid told Reuters.
YPF and Chevron confirmed the signing of a
memorandum of understanding but declined to comment on the legal
threat.
President Cristina Fernandez nationalized YPF on the grounds
that Repsol had not invested enough to sustain oil and gas
production at a time when demand was booming. Repsol denies this
and has vowed to fight the expropriation, for which it has not
been compensated.
Under new chief executive Miguel Galuccio, YPF has unveiled
a $37.2 billion investment plan through 2017 aimed at boosting
oil and natural gas output by almost a third. About $4.5 billion
would be contributed by business partners.
A U.S. Department of Energy report shows Argentina holds
more natural gas trapped in shale rock than in all of Europe - a
774-trillion-cubic-feet bounty that could transform the outlook
for Western Hemisphere supply.