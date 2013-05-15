版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四 04:14 BJT

Chevron agrees terms of Argentina shale investment -YPF

BUENOS AIRES May 15 Argentine energy company YPF signed an agreement with U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Wednesday to define the terms and conditions of Chevron's investment of up to $1.5 billion in Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale field.

The joint pilot project will include the drilling of more than 100 non-conventional wells over the next 12 months, YPF said in a statement on Wednesday. The two companies signed a letter of intent to partner on investments in December.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐