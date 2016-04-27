Arbitration court fines YPF $500 mln in gas export case

BUENOS AIRES, April 27 Argentine state explorer
YPF has been fined around $500 million by an
international arbitration court over contract cancellations
relating to natural gas exports to Brazil in the last decade,
the company said on Wednesday.
"YPF will use all its legal resources to defend its
interests and those of its shareholders, and considers the
arbitration ruling void," it said.
Plaintiffs were seeking compensation for rescission of
contracts with Transportadora de Gas del Mercosur (TGM) and AES
Uruguaiana (AESU) in 2009.
The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has ruled that
YPF should pay TGM $319 million and AESU $185 million, YPF said
in a statement to the stock exchange.
The Paris-based ICC's court of arbitration's rulings are
binding, final and susceptible of enforcement anywhere in the
world, according to its website.
At the time of the disputed contracts, YPF was controlled by
Spain's Repsol. Argentina suspended sales of natural
gas to neighboring Brazil and Chile in 2004, when its production
began to fall.
Transportadora de Gas del Mercosur operates an Argentine
pipeline that runs up to the border with Brazil. Its
shareholders include Argentina's Techint, France's Total
, Malaysia's Petronas and U.S.-based CMS
Energy.
AESU belongs to power utility AES Brasil, the Brazilian unit
of U.S. energy giant AES Corp.
The ruling comes the same week as YPF has returned to
exporting crude oil for the first time in years.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Bernard Orr)