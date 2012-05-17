UPDATE 4-Argentina's YPF says to comply with NYSE rules

* Gov't took administrative control of YPF mid-April

* Not complying with auditing regulations since then

* Analyst says YPF could easily resume compliance

By Jorge Otaola and Alejandro Lifschitz

BUENOS AIRES, May 16 Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF SA will name an audit committee to comply with U.S. market regulations once a new board of directors is seated in early June, the company said on Wednesday.

YPF said in a statement that it wants its American Depositary Shares (ADS) to continue trading in New York. The company said earlier that it was at risk of having the shares delisted since it was not complying with auditory regulations.

"On June 4 the company's new board of directors will be named, and it will later name the audit committee," the statement said.

The company stopped complying after the government took administrative control of YPF in mid-April. President Cristina Fernandez promulgated a law in early May to expropriate the controlling stake in YPF held by Spain's Repsol YPF SA.

A group of banks that loaned money to Argentina's Petersen Group to buy a 25 percent stake in YPF could end up being repaid in YPF shares, now that the group failed to make a $400 million debt payment on Wednesday, a source close to the situation said.

"The money was not deposited," said the source, who asked not to be named. The loan from the banks, led by Credit Suisse , was backed by YPF shares.

Neither Credit Suisse nor the Petersen Group had an official comment on the matter.

The price of YPF's ADSs was down 8.6 percent in afternoon trading, compared with a 2 percent decline before the news was reported.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, YPF said it stopped complying with audit committee requirements as of April 16.

"If we fail to cure this deficiency, NYSE rules provide that the NYSE may initiate suspension and delisting procedures with respect to our securities," the filing said.

"If our ADSs are delisted from the NYSE, there may be a limited market for our ADSs, trading in our ADSs may become more difficult and the price of our ADSs could decrease even further," the company said. "In addition ... our ability to raise additional capital would likely be impaired."

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

YPF also said its corporate governance practices varied from NYSE standards, including one involving the independence of directors on the company's board.

Argentina renationalized YPF, which was privatized in the 1990s, saying Repsol invested too little in exploration and production, forcing the country to import costly fuels.

Repsol denied the government's charges and brought a suit in New York on Tuesday seeking some $10 billion in compensation for its expropriated stake.

Fernandez has said several times that she wants YPF to continue trading in New York under the SEC's supervision, part of her efforts to show the government will run the company in a professional way. YPF's statement on Wednesday affirmed its intention to continue being listed in New York.

The government-appointed administrator at YPF, Planning Minister Julio De Vido, took over the audit committee's powers last month. On Wednesday, Fernandez's administration extended the administrative takeover for another 30 days to mid-June.

At a shareholders meeting scheduled for early June, a former Schlumberger NV executive is expected to be named president of YPF and the state-ordered intervention could be lifted.

One analyst played down the current regulatory troubles.

"These are things the company could easily fix or comply with and YPF would continue trading at the NYSE," said Christian Reos, an analyst at Allaria Ledesma brokerage.