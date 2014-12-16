版本:
BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding to acquire new business in China

Dec 16 Ypsomed Holding AG :

* Expands to China

* With its newly founded subsidiary in Beijing, Ypsomed is investing in the future and intends to acquire new business in the area of injection systems Source text: bit.ly/1uREACa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
