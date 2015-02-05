Trucker YRC Worldwide posts operating profit

BRIEF-BRT Apartments Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
Feb 5 Trucking company YRC Worldwide Inc reported a quarterly operating profit, helped by a $5.8 million gain on asset disposals.
YRC recorded an operating income of $31.2 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with an operating loss of $1.6 million, a year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $1.22 billion.
YRC shares rose 9 percent to $19.57 in extended trading. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20.0 million
* Q1 loss per share C$0.02