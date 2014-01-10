BRIEF-YRC Worldwide down 19 percent premarket

BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners increases quarterly distribution
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
NEW YORK Jan 10 YRC Worldwide Inc : * Down 19 percent to $12.70 in premarket after workers reject contract extension
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
MEXICO CITY, April 27 A probe by Mexico's antitrust authority into alleged price manipulation in the market for government bonds is "credit negative" for banks, which are the biggest intermediaries of government paper, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Wilhelmsen acquires Drew Marine Technical