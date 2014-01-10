版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-YRC Worldwide down 19 percent premarket

NEW YORK Jan 10 YRC Worldwide Inc : * Down 19 percent to $12.70 in premarket after workers reject contract extension
