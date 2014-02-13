Trucker YRC Worldwide refinances $1.1 billion debt

Feb 13 Struggling trucking company YRC Worldwide
Inc said it refinanced debt of $1.1 billion, completing
a restructuring it began nearly three years ago.
The company closed a $300 million debt reduction plan in
January after the Teamsters Union agreed to a revised labor
contract.
An earlier rejection by the union had put the restructuring
plan in jeopardy ahead of the first debt repayment of $69.4
million due on Feb. 15.
YRC, which had debt of about $1.36 billion, on Thursday
completed the refinancing with a new $700 million medium-term
loan and a $450 million asset-based loan.
The company said the refinancing extends the tenure to 2019
and would provide interest savings of about $40 to $50 million
annually.
YRC's shares rose 1.5 percent in extended trading. They
closed at $20.95 on the Nasdaq.