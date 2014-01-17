UPDATE 1-YRC Worldwide reaches tentative deal with Teamsters union

Jan 17 Trucking company YRC Worldwide Inc
and the Teamsters union reached a tentative deal for a
new labor contract that sets the stage for the struggling
company to push ahead with a refinancing plan.
YRC shares rose 22 percent in extended trading.
The revised proposal would be reviewed at a meeting of local
union officials on Jan. 21 and would have to be ratified by
union members, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said
in a statement.
The 26,000 YRC members represented by the union had last
week voted down a proposal by the company to extend their labor
contract.
That vote put in jeopardy efforts to refinance the company's
debt, more than $1 billion of which will start coming due in
February.
YRC said on Friday that the tentative agreement, which comes
a day after the company restarted talks with the Teamsters,
addresses concerns raised by the union and contains a number of
revisions to the earlier proposal.
"The outcome of this week's discussions is critical to the
future of the company, YRC Chief Executive James Welch said in a
statement.
Welch said the deal to extend a collective bargaining
agreement to March 2019 was "the best - and only remaining -
path forward."
Shares of the company were trading at $18.94 after the bell.
They closed at $15.82 on Friday on the Nasdaq.