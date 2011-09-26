YSL denies it is replacing head designer

PARIS, Sept 26 Fashion label Yves Saint-Laurent, owned by luxury group PPR (PRTP.PA), denied a press report that it would replace its head designer, Stefano Pilati, with Raf Simons of German fashion house Jil Sander.

The report in the International Herald Tribune newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying Simons was set to take the helm at Yves Saint-Laurent. It did not give a timeline.

"Yves Saint-Laurent denies and considers unfounded the current rumours about the head of design of the brand," Yves Saint-Laurent said in a statement. "Stefano Pilati continues to dedicate his talent and his energy to Yves Saint-Laurent and the upcoming catwalk."

The newspaper report caused a stir in Milan as fashion week in the Italian city draws to a close. Fashion house executives have been coy about 2012 prospects in the face of financial market wobbles and the effect of austerity measures on the mood of European consumers. [ID:nL5E7KN3NF]