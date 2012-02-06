UPDATE 1-Yukon-Nevada restarts gold production at Jerritt Canyon

Feb 6 Canada's Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp said it restarted gold production at its Jerritt Canyon mill in Nevada, United States.

Yukon-Nevada, which also owns gold, silver, zinc and copper assets in Canada's Yukon territory and British Columbia, said it expects the plant to produce 9,000 ounces of gold in February and 12,500 ounces in March.

Production at the mine was halted a month ago for a plant refurbishment.

Shares of the company had closed at 30.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.