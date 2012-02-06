UPDATE 1-Yukon-Nevada restarts gold production at Jerritt Canyon

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Canada's Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp said it restarted gold production at its Jerritt Canyon mill in Nevada, United States.
Yukon-Nevada, which also owns gold, silver, zinc and copper assets in Canada's Yukon territory and British Columbia, said it expects the plant to produce 9,000 ounces of gold in February and 12,500 ounces in March.
Production at the mine was halted a month ago for a plant refurbishment.
Shares of the company had closed at 30.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.