UPDATE 1-Yukon-Nevada to start mining at new site

Sept 14 Canadian gold miner Yukon-Nevada Gold
Corp said it will start mining at its Starvation Canyon
property in Nevada, USA by January 2013.
The company expects daily production to be 300 tons per day
initially, increasing to up to 600 tons per day during the first
six months of production.
The project, located at the southern-end of its gold
production Jerritt Canyon site, will be an underground operation
similar to the other underground mines at Jerritt Canyon.
Jerritt Canyon is operated by Queenstake Resources USA Ltd.,
a subsidiary of Yukon.
